Houston, TX

Houston Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 5 days ago

HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bGDQVqm00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

