Houston Weather Forecast

HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



