Detroit Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
