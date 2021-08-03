Detroit Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



