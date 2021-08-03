Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 5 days ago

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bGDQHjq00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Detroit, MI
Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

