Cleveland, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Cleveland

Crooked River Chronicle
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bGDQ5EN00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

