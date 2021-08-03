Daily Weather Forecast For Cleveland
CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
