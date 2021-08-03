Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
 5 days ago

LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bGDQ0ok00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lincoln, NE
At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

