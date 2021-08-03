Cancel
San Jose, CA

Tuesday has sun for San Jose — 3 ways to make the most of it

San Jose Sentinel
 5 days ago

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Jose:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bGDPms200

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Jose, CA
Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
