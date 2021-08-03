Weather Forecast For Portland
PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
