Portland, OR

Weather Forecast For Portland

Portland Report
Portland Report
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bGDPlzJ00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

