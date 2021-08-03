Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pleasanton

Tri-Valley Tribune
 5 days ago

PLEASANTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bGDPjDr00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

