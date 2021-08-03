Manhattan Daily Weather Forecast
MANHATTAN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly Cloudy
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
