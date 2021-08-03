Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Weather Forecast For Brooklyn

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 5 days ago

BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bGDPgZg00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

