Weather Forecast For Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Mostly Cloudy High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of Rain Showers High 81 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



