Make the most of a cloudy Tuesday in Philadelphia with these activities

(PHILADELPHIA, PA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Philadelphia Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Philadelphia:

Tuesday, August 3 Mostly Cloudy High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Chance of Rain Showers High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



