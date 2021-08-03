Make the most of a cloudy Tuesday in Philadelphia with these activities
(PHILADELPHIA, PA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Philadelphia Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Philadelphia:
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly Cloudy
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
