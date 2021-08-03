Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Make the most of a cloudy Tuesday in Philadelphia with these activities

Philly Report
 5 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, PA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Philadelphia Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Philadelphia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bGDPfgx00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

