Fairfield, CT

Cloudy forecast for Fairfield — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Fairfield County Charter
 5 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CT.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Fairfield, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bGDPeoE00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairfield County, CT
The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

