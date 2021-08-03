Daily Weather Forecast For Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 5 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.