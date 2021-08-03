4-Day Weather Forecast For Seattle
SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 5
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Light Rain Likely
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
