Seattle, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Seattle

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 5 days ago

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bGDPc2m00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 5

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seattle News Alert

Seattle News Alert

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

