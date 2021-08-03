4-Day Weather Forecast For Seattle

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 4 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 5 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Light Rain Likely High 73 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



