4-Day Weather Forecast For Dallas
DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 6
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
