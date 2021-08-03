Cancel
Dallas, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dallas

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 5 days ago

DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bGDPaHK00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 6

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

