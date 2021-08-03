Weather Forecast For Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
