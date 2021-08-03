Cancel
Alameda, CA

Alameda Daily Weather Forecast

The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 5 days ago

ALAMEDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bGDPYSk00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

