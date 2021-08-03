Cancel
Pacifica, CA

Pacifica Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 5 days ago

PACIFICA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0bGDPWhI00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 62 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

