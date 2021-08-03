Pacifica Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PACIFICA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly Cloudy
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly Cloudy
- High 62 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 5
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
