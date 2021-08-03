Half Moon Bay Weather Forecast
HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly Cloudy
- High 62 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
