Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay Weather Forecast

Posted by 
HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 5 days ago

HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnwT_0bGDPUvq00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 62 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

HMB Local Updates

HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay, CA
84
Followers
330
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Half Moon Bay

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Half Moon Bay area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Half Moon Bay area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.29, at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.39, listed at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd.
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Take advantage of Friday sun in Half Moon Bay

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Half Moon Bay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Half Moon Bay, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area went to Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, the survey found:
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Half Moon Bay

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Diesel price check: This is Half Moon Bay's cheapest station

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Half Moon Bay, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area went to Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy