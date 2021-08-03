Cancel
Milpitas, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Milpitas

The Milpitas Dispatch
 5 days ago

MILPITAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bGDPSAO00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

