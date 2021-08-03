Weather Forecast For Newark
NEWARK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0