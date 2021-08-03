Cancel
Newark, CA

Weather Forecast For Newark

East Bay News
 5 days ago

NEWARK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bGDPRHf00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

