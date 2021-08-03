Saratoga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SARATOGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
