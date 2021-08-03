Saratoga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SARATOGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.