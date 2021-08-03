Cancel
San Mateo, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in San Mateo

Posted by 
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 5 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Mateo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bGDPPWD00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Peninsula Digest

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
ABOUT

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

