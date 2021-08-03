Alex Morgan 'devastated' by U.S. soccer loss, Alyssa Naeher out for bronze medal game

United States Women's National Team goalie Alyssa Naeher (L) injures her knee during a save against Canada in a soccer semifinal at the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Kashima, Japan. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. women's soccer star Alex Morgan noted her frustration about the team's semifinal loss Tuesday on social media, but was one of several American players to say her goal is to bring home a bronze medal.

"Devastated to say the least not to be competing for a gold medal, but hungry for more and thankful we get to compete for bronze in two days," Morgan wrote Tuesday on Twitter. "Thank you everyone for the support!

No. 8 Canada ousted the top-ranked Americans 1-0 on Monday in Kashima, Japan. Canada advanced to the gold medal game with the victory. Canada faces Sweden in the final.

The Americans battle Australia for the bronze medal.

They'll go into the bronze medal match without the help of starting goalie Alyssa Naeher. Naeher, who saved three penalty kicks in a quarterfinal win over the Netherlands, left in the first half of the Canada game due to a knee injury.

"Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher will not be available for the bronze medal match after suffering a hyperextension of her right knee and a bone contusion in Monday's semifinal," U.S. Soccer announced Monday.

Adrianna Franch replaced Naeher in goal Monday and is expected to start against Australia.

Australia and the U.S. women played to a scoreless draw in the group stage of the 2020 Summer Games women's soccer tournament. The Americans failed to score in three of their previous five games at the tournament.

"Gutted, motivated, together," U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe wrote Tuesday on Instagram. "We have it all to play for."

The U.S. women battle Australia at 4 a.m. EDT Thursday on USA.

"Life has knocked me down a few times," U.S. forward Carli Lloyd wrote Tuesday on social media. "It showed me things I never wanted to see.

"I experienced sadness and failures. But one thing for sure, I always get up. Still not done."

Tokyo Olympics: Scenes from Canada's win over U.S. in women's soccer