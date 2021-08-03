4-Day Weather Forecast For Los Altos
LOS ALTOS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
