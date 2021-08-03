Cancel
Los Altos, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Los Altos

Los Altos Town Dispatch
 5 days ago

LOS ALTOS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bGDPM7G00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

