San Francisco, CA

Tuesday has sun for San Francisco — 3 ways to make the most of it

Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 5 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Francisco:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bGDPKLo00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

