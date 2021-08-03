Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

A rollover accident claimed the life of 1 person on I-5 in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

By Susan Klien
Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LTVx_0bGDP4JR00

On Monday, one person died following a rollover accident on Interstate 5 in Tacoma.

Washington State Patrol quickly responded to the crash scene on-ramp of I-5, south to S 38th Street a little before 5 p.m. after getting the news of a rolled over car. As per the reports, it seemed that the incident involved only one vehicle.

Officials shut down the ramp as WSP investigated the cause of the fatal crash. The identity of the deceased will be revealed after notifying the next of kin. No other details have been released at this time.

The authorities will continue to investigate the fatal accident.

August 3, 2021

Source: q13fox.com

Daily Accident Reporting and Assistance

Washington Accident News or search your local city on our site.

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Request a Free Legal Consultation

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.

FREE Police Accident Report

Did you know Washington is an ‘At-Fault’ State? Learn more about Washington Car Insurance Limits, The State of Washington Statute of Limitations and more by visiting our Data Report below.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Accidents
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#I 5#Traffic Accident#Wa#Washington State Patrol#Wsp#Washington Accident News#Valiant Advocates#Police Report#Police Accident Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
East Olympia, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A three-car wreck injured a female driver in East Olympia (East Olympia, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, a female driver was injured and hospitalized after a three-car accident in East Olympia. According to the officials, several cars were traveling north near Yelm Highway when the driver of the front car quickly flipped on their turn signal and applied the brakes to turn onto 80th Avenue. The car behind the turning vehicle failed to stop and hit the turning car from behind. That car was then rear-ended by a vehicle behind them, causing a chain-reaction.
Fresno, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle accident killed a motorcyclist on Blackstone Avenue (Fresno, CA)

A two-vehicle accident killed a motorcyclist on Blackstone Avenue (Fresno, CA) On Thursday, a motorcyclist lost his life after a two-vehicle collision on Blackstone Avenue. Officers got the news of the deadly crash at around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection with Ashlan Avenue. According to the officials, the incident involved a car and a motorcycle. Initial reports indicated that a car was making a U-turn when it fatally struck the bike rider.
Spokane County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

An adult male died, 19-year-old Rayce R Kent and another injured after a crash in Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)

On Wednesday, an adult male lost his life while 19-year-old Rayce R Kent and another suffered injuries after a rollover accident in southwest Spokane County. According to the bystanders, the Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed near S. Cheney Spokane Road. The driver, Rayce R Kent, failed to negotiate a curve and, as a result, his car rolled several times. On arrival, medics took the driver and passenger in the front of the vehicle to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
Harrah, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

3 dead, 4 injured in a single-vehicle crash near Harrah (Harrah, WA)

On Thursday, three people lost their lives and four others suffered injuries after a single-vehicle accident near Harrah in Yakima County. Authorities were sent to the crash scene to the 3700-block of Shields Road between Progressive Road and Evans Road at about 10:00 a.m. A nearby postal carrier saw the crash in which three people were ejected from their vehicle.
Tacoma, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

Driver injured after car flies off road in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Tuesday night, a driver suffered injuries after their car swerved off the road and crashed into a parked BNSF train. The incident took place at about 11:20 p.m. in the area of Clark and Tacoma. Two bystanders at the train yard informed the officers that a 2003 Toyota Corolla was driving at a very high speed that was estimated at 100 miles per hour. The vehicle sped towards a T-intersection, ran a stop sign and went airborne on the curb.
Salinas, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A DUI crash injured two people on W Market Street (Salinas, CA)

A DUI crash injured two people on W Market Street (Salinas, CA) On Wednesday morning, two people received injuries in a DUI crash on W Market Street. The incident involving an entrapment took place at around 3:30 p.m. On arrival, authorities found a 2012 Jeep Liberty. According to the reports, the vehicle’s front end was wrapped around a power pole with a steel protective sleeve. Police said that the Jeep broke a power pole before it hit another pole.
Napa County, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle pile-up injured 2 people on Highway 12 (Napa County, CA)

A multi-vehicle pile-up injured 2 people on Highway 12 (Napa County, CA) On Thursday, two people were injured following a multi-vehicle pile-up on Highway 12. The accident took place at around 6:35 a.m. between Napa and Sonoma counties. Two cars traveling in opposite directions sideswiped each other on the roadway near Haire Lane. Afterwards, a third driver who was attempting to avoid the crash lost control of his vehicle, struck a guardrail and came to rest on the shoulder. Following which, a fourth vehicle was sideswiped and a fifth following it was hit from behind.
Martha Lake, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

1 dead, another injured in an auto-pedestrian crash southwest of Martha Lake (Snohomish County, WA)

On Tuesday morning, two men, both 20, were involved in an auto-pedestrian accident, in which one of the man died and another suffered injuries southwest of Martha Lake. Officers actively responded to the crash scene at about 1:40 a.m. involving a vehicle and two pedestrians near the 16900 block of 13th Avenue W southwest of Martha Lake. On arrival, officials found both the victims with life-threatening injuries.
Union Gap, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle collision injured a 20-year-old female driver on I-82, south of Union Gap (Union Gap, WA)

On Tuesday, a 20-year-old woman received injuries following a two-vehicle accident on I-82, south of Union Gap. According to the Washington State Patrol, the incident took place at about 1:47 p.m. Reports showed that two drivers, a 20-year-old woman in a 2006 Toyota Camry and a 21-year-old Wapato driver in a 2000 Honda Accord were traveling westbound on I-82; just south of the Union Gap city limits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy