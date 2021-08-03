A rollover accident claimed the life of 1 person on I-5 in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Monday, one person died following a rollover accident on Interstate 5 in Tacoma.

Washington State Patrol quickly responded to the crash scene on-ramp of I-5, south to S 38th Street a little before 5 p.m. after getting the news of a rolled over car. As per the reports, it seemed that the incident involved only one vehicle.

Officials shut down the ramp as WSP investigated the cause of the fatal crash. The identity of the deceased will be revealed after notifying the next of kin. No other details have been released at this time.

The authorities will continue to investigate the fatal accident.

August 3, 2021

Source: q13fox.com

