Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, Convocation
New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, a premier management institute in the country, held its 9th Annual Convocation for the class of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2018-20, and Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) 2019-20, virtually with a total of 250 students successfully graduating in a ceremony graced by Chief Guest, Sanjay Behl, CEOCo-founder, Nextqore Inc, and Chairman, CII National Committee - LeadershipHR.www.birminghamstar.com
Comments / 0