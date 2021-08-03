Other voices: How to put a stop to Russia’s new form of organized crime

Washington has asked 24 Russian diplomats to leave the US by September 3 when their visas expire, claims Russia's ambassador to the US as two countries escalate tensions. Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador in Washington, spoke against what he dubbed as expulsions of Moscow's diplomats in an interview, adding that the US has grown persistent and inventive in this business by limiting Russians to three-year visas. Antonov did not specify if the US move was in response to a specific disagreement. He said that nearly all of them would be leaving without replacements due to Washington's sudden tightening of visa issuance processes.