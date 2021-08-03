Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Other voices: How to put a stop to Russia’s new form of organized crime

By New York Times Editorial Board
Pioneer Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA message appears in crude, Google Translate English, advising that all your files have been encrypted — rendered unusable — and can be restored only if you pay a ransom. After some back and forth, you pay out in Bitcoin or some other cryptocurrency, most likely to a Russian-based gang. There’s no choice: It’s cheaper and far quicker to pay up than to rebuild a computer system from scratch. To avoid further trouble or embarrassment, many victims don’t even notify the police.

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Information Security#Internet Security#Russian#The Justice Department#Jbs#Congress#The Colonial Pipeline#Fbi#German#Ukrainian#Belarusian#Tajik#Armenian#Azerbaijani#Georgian#Kazakh#Turkmen#Uzbek#Romanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Putin's flying nuclear command center presents a Doomsday scenario indeed

Russian President Vladimir Putin ’s Doomsday aircraft — the two modernized Ilyushin 96-400M’s that Russia is developing as part of а special project codenamed “Zveno-3C” (Component-3C) — are not museum mockup displays or some props for a Dr. Strangelovian thriller. The specially outfitted planes will serve as Putin’s flying command and control center, from which the Russian spymaster can direct his forces into combat in the event of a nuclear war. The recent development is yet another step in Putin’s preparation for a “shooting” conflict with the United States, which Moscow believes is unavoidable.
Foreign Policyrock947.com

Russia says U.S. asked 24 of its diplomats to leave by Sept. 3

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to the United States said Washington had asked 24 Russian diplomats to leave the country by Sept. 3 after their visas expired. Anatoly Antonov did not say whether the U.S. request was prompted by any particular dispute, and there was no immediate comment from Washington.
Europemix929.com

Navalny’s allies say Russia not able to track new form of donations

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny introduced on Thursday a new way to accept online donations from Russia, using U.S. payments processor Stripe, so that authorities could not track and punish their supporters. The announcement came via multiple social media accounts of Navalny’s team, which is...
Foreign Policyhngn.com

Russia Claims US Urges 24 Diplomats to Leave by September, Accuses Threat to Shoot Down Putin's Jet As Tensions Heighten

Washington has asked 24 Russian diplomats to leave the US by September 3 when their visas expire, claims Russia's ambassador to the US as two countries escalate tensions. Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador in Washington, spoke against what he dubbed as expulsions of Moscow's diplomats in an interview, adding that the US has grown persistent and inventive in this business by limiting Russians to three-year visas. Antonov did not specify if the US move was in response to a specific disagreement. He said that nearly all of them would be leaving without replacements due to Washington's sudden tightening of visa issuance processes.
InternetC4ISR & Networks

Putin’s push for isolated internet will shift the Russian cyber landscape

After President Biden’s Geneva meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the heads of state declared their commitment to future, lower-level cybersecurity dialogues. Biden, in a press conference held separately from Putin — smartly so, given the latter’s propensity for lying and what-about-ism at media events — also said he pressed Putin to crack down on cybercrime in Russia. And yet, just weeks later, over the July 4 weekend, a criminal group in Russia launched a ransomware attack on Kaseya, a U.S.-based managed service provider.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russian Regulator Blocks Two Online News Outlets Critical Of Kremlin

Russia's media regulator has blocked two online news outlets critical of the Kremlin in the latest move against independent media ahead of parliamentary elections in September. Open Media and MBKh Media are unavailable for users of most Russian internet providers, the websites said late on August 4. The outlets said...
Foreign Policyinforisktoday.com

Anne Neuberger on Why No Sanctions Issued Against China Yet

The Biden administration is attempting to build an international consensus on how to react to China's aggressive cyber actions, which is one reason why the White House held off sanctioning the country over a series of attacks on vulnerable Microsoft Exchange servers earlier this year, says Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology.
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Russian court hands Navalny's brother suspended sentence

MOSCOW — A Russian court gave the brother of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny a suspended sentence Friday on charges of calling for street protests in violation of coronavirus restrictions. Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court found Oleg Navalny guilty of incitement to breach sanitary rules and gave him a one-year suspended...
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Russian court confirms ban on Navalny organizations

MOSCOW — The Russian judiciary has confirmed a ban on several organizations of imprisoned dissident Alexei Navalny. According to its own statements, Navalny's team failed on Wednesday with an appeal against the mid-June ruling. A court in Moscow had classified Navalny's anti-corruption foundation FBK and regional staff, among others, as...
U.S. Politicsomahanews.net

Russians broke into prosecutors' computers, says U.S. Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON D.C.: Russian hackers behind the SolarWinds cyber-espionage campaign hacked the email accounts of the offices of prominent federal prosecutors last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The department said 80 percent of Microsoft email accounts used by employees of the four U.S. attorney offices in New York...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Russia’s Cold War Laser Tanks Were Meant to Stop ICBMs

Near the end of the Cold War, the Soviet Union began experimenting with the idea of fielding a laser-equipped tank that could blind the targeting systems of inbound ballistic missiles or vehicles. Ultimately, two prototypes of the laser-armed 1К17 Сжатие, translated to “Compression,” were built, though they weren’t complete until the Soviet Union fell and was replaced by the new government of the Russian Federation.
ElectionsU.S. Department of State

Russia’s Restrictions Prevent OSCE Observation of Duma Elections

The United States regrets that restrictions imposed by Russian authorities will prevent the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly from independently observing the Duma elections in September. We respect ODIHR’s professional determination that “the decision by the Russian authorities to introduce limitations to the election observation made credible independent observation impossible.” We fully support ODIHR and the Parliamentary Assembly in their principled position that they cannot effectively observe the elections under such restrictive circumstances.
AdvocacyPioneer Press

Trudy Rubin: U.S. must not betray Afghan female activists on Taliban hit list

I wrote recently about an Afghan human rights activist who ran shelters for abused women but was forced by Taliban advances to flee her home. She is now in hiding in Kabul. She won kudos from top U.S. officials for her work, including a major prize from the U.S. State Department, back in the days when administrations from both parties touted Afghan women’s gains as proof of U.S. success. But once President Joe Biden announced the final U.S. exit date from Afghanistan (now set for Aug. 31), activist women have become Taliban targets.
PoliticsNew York Post

Russia stops Cubans from entering Estonia on air mattresses

While most Cubans flee their dictatorship via boat to the United States due to its proximity, somehow three Cubans ended up in Russia and then tried to flee that country and theirs on top of an air mattress via the River Narva in a roundabout attempt to get to Spain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy