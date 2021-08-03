When and Why Do Buildings Fall Apart?

We present a reduced order model for three dimensional unsteady pressure-driven flows in micro-channels of variable cross-section. This fast and accurate model is valid for long channels, but allows for large variations in the channel's cross-section along the axis. It is based on an asymptotic expansion of the governing equations in the aspect ratio of the channel. A finite Fourier transform in the plane normal to the flow direction is used to solve for the leading order axial velocity. The corresponding pressure and transverse velocity are obtained via a hybrid analytic-numerical scheme based on recursion. The channel geometry is such that one of the transverse velocity components is negligible, and the other component, in the plane of variation of channel height, is obtained from combination of the corresponding momentum equation and the continuity equations, assuming a low degree polynomial Ansatz of the pressure forcing. A key feature of the model is that it puts no restriction on the time dependence of the pressure forcing, in terms of shape and frequency, as long as the advective component of the inertia term is small. This is a major departure from many previous expositions which assume harmonic forcing. The model reveals to be accurate for a wide range of parameters and is two orders of magnitude faster than conventional three dimensional CFD simulations.