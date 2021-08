A leader of the street protests against Alexander Lukashenko in the wake of last year’s disputed Belarus presidential election has appeared in court accused of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organisation and calling for actions damaging state security.The trial of Maria Kolesnikova and lawyer Maxim Znak, both leading members of the opposition Coordination Council, is taking place behind closed doors in Minsk.The pair will be imprisoned for up to 12 years if convicted.Kolesnikova resisted authorities’ attempts to force her to leave the country. When security officers drove her to the border with Ukraine in September, she ripped up...