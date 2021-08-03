The Pixel 6's colors are a clear nod to Google's past, present, and future

It's been a very, very long time coming, but the first true premium Pixel phone is coming this fall, and Google isn't skimping on the specs or the colors for its release. In fact, if you take a look at all the phones that Google has had a hand in making over the years — whether it was the Nexus series that Google made in partnership with a specific Android OEM at the time, or the Pixel series formed during HTC's slow downfall — the Pixel 6 feels like the first "real" Pixel in almost every way.