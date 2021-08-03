Kendrick Bourne Says Patriots Work Harder Than 49ers At Training Camp
BOSTON (CBS) — Kendrick Bourne is in his first season with the Patriots. The level of work required has left an impression. The soon-to-be-26-year-old met with the media after Monday’s training camp practice, and he was asked to compare Patriots training camp with other training camps he’s participated in during his career. After spending the first four years of his career with the 49ers, that was his only point of reference.boston.cbslocal.com
Comments / 0