Raleigh, N.C. — Two more men have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Raleigh park in June that wounded a Wake County paramedic, police said Friday. Tallis Devon Leak, 21, and Lawrence Edward Keyshawn Frost, 20, are charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury, assault on emergency personnel with a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm in the city, going armed to the terror of people and injury to personal property.