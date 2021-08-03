Cancel
Covid-19: Eight Months After Infection, Memory Problems Persist

physiciansweekly.com
 4 days ago

Study evaluated non-hospitalized, symptomatic patients. Non-hospitalized, symptomatic patients with Covid-19 had increased risk for long-term memory complaints, a Norwegian cohort study found. Compared with an untested randomly-selected group from Norway’s health system, SARS-CoV-2 positivity among outpatients was associated with self-reported memory problems at 8 months (OR 4.66, 95% CI 3.25-6.66),...

www.physiciansweekly.com

