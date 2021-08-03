Covid-19: Eight Months After Infection, Memory Problems Persist

One year ago, many people were envisioning what summer 2021 might look like after the early throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a post-vaccinated world, maskless gatherings with loved ones would be the norm, and return-to-office plans would be underway. And for a little while, in some places, that was the reality. But fast-forward to August 2021, however, and it feels as if the globe has taken a giant step backward in combatting the novel coronavirus.