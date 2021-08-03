5 Ways To Weigh Tradeoffs And Make Hard Decisions

Economic and evolutionary theories of strategic behavior make similar predictions in a fixed environment, even though one approach assumes perfect rationality and the other assumes no cognition whatsoever. But predictions differ in a dynamic environment. Here we explore a middle ground between economic rationality and evolutionary myopia. Starting from a population of purely myopic agents, whose actions feed back on the environment to produce cyclical dynamics, we study whether evolution can favor the emergence of new type that forms forecasts about the future environment. We show that forecasting types have an evolutionary advantage, even when they pay a cost to produce forecasts. Forecasting types can invade but not overtake the population, resulting in a stable coexistence with myopic types. Moreover, forecasters provide a public good by reducing the amplitude of environmental oscillations and thereby increasing the mean fitness for forecasting and myopic types alike. We interpret our results as a natural evolution of cognitive styles, and we discuss applications to problems of decision-making with environmental feedback in both human and non-human systems.