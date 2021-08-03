Ralph Lauren’s CIO Has Helped Reshape How The Retailer Will Operate In A Hybrid World

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.71.