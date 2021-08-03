Cancel
Lawsuit slamming Mormon Church can claim it lied about how it would spend members' money

By John O'Brien
legalnewsline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (Legal Newsline) – A disillusioned Mormon can sue the church, a federal judge has decided. Judge Robert Shelby had thrown out the proposed class action of Laura Gaddy, a former member of the church who says she became emotionally devastated when she learned what she was taught regarding the founding of the religion might not be true. She says she is currently in counseling.

