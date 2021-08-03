Cancel
Environment

Class action complains bottle caps can't be recycled

By Christina Heath
legalnewsline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, N.J. (Legal Newsline) - A woman is suing a water bottling company through a class action suit due to its use of allegedly non-recyclable bottle caps. Sharon Haggerty filed a federal complaint on July 20 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey against Bluetriton Brands, Inc., and Niagara Bottling, LLC for violation of New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act, fraud, negligent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment.

