Lithuania — one of the Baltic states — has seen a sudden increase of migrants from Iraq. The Lithuanian government wants Baghdad to do something about this. But it's not as simple as Iraq changing its migration policies. The influx of Iraqi migrants has a lot to do with a dispute between Lithuania's next door neighbor, Belarus, and the European Union. Belarus is accused of sending Iraqi migrants into Europe as a form of political payback. Reporter Rebecca Collard reports from northern Iraq about the people caught in the middle of a political spat in Europe.