A Long-Awaited Return in “Paris is a Party, Paris is a Ghost”

Bonjour, les amis. Get ready to go on another Parisian adventure, as Emily in Paris returns for a new season. Viewers are prepared to live vicariously through Emily’s escapades once again. After all, Paris is always a good idea. The hit Netflix comedy-drama series is created by Darren Star, who is behind cult favorites, such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, and Sex and the City. The show first premiered in late 2020, and revolves around the life of a young American girl named Emily, portrayed by Lily Collins (Love, Rosie), who moves from Chicago to Paris for work. Emily is presented an opportunity of a lifetime when Gilbert Group, the company she works for, becomes the parent company of top French marketing firm, Savoir. In order to welcome the French company onboard, Emily is assigned to fly to Paris to offer her French counterparts a fresh American perspective on things. Viewers flew across the globe with Emily, and witnessed as she traded in the Chicago River for the Seine, bagels for freshly baked croissants, and hello to bonjour!