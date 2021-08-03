Cancel
Public Health

Covid-19: CDC Provides Data Supporting Recommendation that Vaccinated People Mask Up

 4 days ago

Data show vaccinated people had similar viral loads to unvaccinated people and were contagious. Following its recent Covid-19 guidelines update stating that fully vaccinated Americans should wear a mask in indoor public setting in areas where there is substantial and high transmission of Covid-19, the CDC released some of the data upon which those guidelines are based.

