Bellwether plaintiff in 3M ear plug MDL drops case, pays $18K in defense costs

By Daniel Fisher
legalnewsline.com
 6 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Legal Newsline) - A plaintiff who was chastised by the judge earlier this year for his “unresponsiveness to counsel” dropped his lawsuit accusing 3M of selling defective military earplugs, avoiding a September bellwether trial intended to test the viability of thousands of similar cases. In his notice of...

