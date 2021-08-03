Beshear shifts roles for some top administration officials

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has shifted the roles for some of the top officials in his administration. Gov. Andy Beshear says Kerry Harvey is now the head of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. Harvey had served as Public Protection Cabinet secretary. Beshear says Ray Perry has been appointed as the new secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet. In another move, Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Commissioner Whitney Allen will assume the role of commissioner. Keith Jackson, who has served as commissioner of the veterans’ affairs department, will become deputy secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.