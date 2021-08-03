Cancel
Pandemic pets overwhelming vets, groomers & more

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen COVID-19 hit and lockdowns began, millions of Americans decided it was the right time to get a new dog or cat. Now, those pandemic pets are overwhelming animal hospitals, groomers, and pet daycares, especially as more people head back to the office. “We’re at our wits’ end,” said Dr....

PetsPosted by
98.3 The KEY

People Throwing Away Pandemic Pets – SHAME ON YOU

I keep hearing stories about how people who got dogs during the pandemic to keep them company at home, now don't want their fur babies because they have to return to work. This makes me so sad, and angry! How can you bring a precious pup into the house that gives you unconditional love, only to say I don't need you anymore? So here are a few things to consider before bringing a dog into your house if you've not been a pet owner all your life. One thing is the mess. Be prepared for cleaning little puppy pee spots. House training is not really that hard for most breeds, and they'll look forward to letting you know they need outside when they learn it. If you get a dog when there's a lot of snow on the ground and they are not house trained, you might want to buy some puppy pads and train them to pee on those. They work! Next, there's the yard mess to deal with. Once your dog is trained to poop in the grass, oh, believe me, they will poop in the grass! A lot. LOL Some people like to send their dogs to puppy school. That could be an expense you are not prepared for. Feeding your dog can be expensive as well. And then there's the issue of wanting to go to the beach for a couple of days, do you bring the dog or not? Do you have a doggie door and a fenced yard so the dog can stay home? All of these things need to be considered before jumping in and bringing home that little bundle of unconditional love and then deciding you don't want it. I wish I could take them all.
PetsHouma Courier

As pandemic eases, once-loved pets being dumped at shelter in 'disheartening' numbers

A handful of names are listed on a board that shows pets that have been chosen for adoption. Most are cats, kittens and puppies. Only one name belongs to a bigger dog, one of more than two dozen medium-to-large dogs up for adoption at the Montgomery animal shelter’s main facility. And down a short walkway out of sight, dozens more are waiting in an intake and processing area for a chance to take their place while a stretched staff assesses and cares for them.
Collier County, FLlifeinnaples.net

One More Threat to the Health of Our Pets

Executive Director, Collier Mosquito Control District. Poisonous cane toads, hungry alligators lurking in our HOA ponds, and a variety of tropical foliage can serve as fatal encounters to our faithful pets here in Southwest Florida. Another ubiquitous resident of our area is also deadly to unprotected pets: the mosquito. Both people and pets are tasty choices for mosquitoes, but even if your dog ends up on a mosquito’s menu, there are ways to keep your friend safe.
Kansas StateWichita Eagle

Kansas shelters grapple with capacity crisis as pandemic-related pet returns increase

An influx of returned pets adopted during the pandemic is pushing pet shelters across the state beyond capacity. For some shelters, this is business as usual during the summer months, but others are attributing the influx of pets to owners returning animals as they return to work in the office or face financial hardships. All are encouraging Kansans to consider ways they can help relieve the capacity crisis.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Maurillo: What really happens to the pandemic pets?

When asked recently about writing an article about the emerging headlines of pandemic pets being returned, I hesitated because I have always advocated for rescue and adoption. I did not want to think of animals being returned to shelters. I do not believe in giving an animal a taste of a wonderful home and life, only to take it away from them. Animals understand unconditional love, kindness, consistency, food, water, play (exercise) and shelter. I have always struggled with human reasoning as to why someone could return an animal, other than for very serious issues. Animals cannot comprehend or understand why they are being abandon or left at a shelter.
Logansport, INPharos-Tribune

Local pet groomers fill void with new business

There was a need after Petsense closed down at the start of this year. Pet groomers Helen Simmons and Cassie Hines were hearing from customers that with the chain store shutting down, they had no place to get their dogs and cats groomed. Except for a few people who do...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

A Pandemic Effect on Pets

CHARLOTTE – Many people have begun to be called back into their offices and other places of work if they had been working remotely. While this may be a welcome change for some, the effect this could have on fur babies is worth consideration. Last year when the COVID-19 pandemic...
Petspetproductnews.com

3 Pandemic-Fueled Pet Trends to Watch for the Long Haul

In the first half of 2020, with the COVID sky coming down, who would have thought the U.S. pet industry would have its best year ever? During the “year of the pandemic,” the business as a whole grew by more than $9 billion, with the annual percentage gain edging over 9 percent compared with the 4 percent to 6 percent per-year growth of previous decades. In Packaged Facts’ February 2021 Survey of Pet Owners, across all four pet industry product and service sectors, a higher—and in most cases dramatically higher—percentage of pet owners reported spending more on their pets in 2020 as opposed to less, with 35 percent increasing spending and just 7 percent decreasing spending. The gap was widest for pet food, at 29 percent increasing versus 5 percent decreasing, and impressive as well for non-food pet supplies (22 percent versus 8 percent) and veterinary services (25 percent versus 10 percent). Even non-medical pet services, hard hit by the travel bust and at-home sheltering, saw slightly more pet owners spending more (14 percent) rather than less (11 percent).
Montgomery, ALNew Haven Register

Some pets who were companions in pandemic no longer wanted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An animal shelter in Montgomery is being overwhelmed by people leaving their pets after after having them during the pandemic. It’s not unusual for 100 dogs a day to come through the doors of the Montgomery Humane Society’s main shelter, The Montgomery Advertiser reported. Last year...
Walker County, ALABC 33/40 News

More pets arriving to shelters as pandemic continues

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Both people and pets are heading for eviction as the federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, July 31. Local animal shelters are filling up with pets, including the Walker County Humane and Adoption Center. “These two are senior dogs. They were...
Pittsfield, MAtheberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Pet services hammered by pandemic puppy boom

These are the dog days of summer, but this isn’t a story about the weather. For many, this summer is the first spent in the company of a pet. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) estimates that 23 million U.S. households acquired a new pet between March 2020 and May 2021 and, according to Rover.com, 13 percent were first-time pet owners. Cats are still incredibly popular pets in America but dogs that were adopted during COVID, sometimes referred to as “pandemic puppies,” accounted for an estimated 53 percent of the new animals we lived with in lockdown.
PetsOne Green Planet

New Pet Owners Struggle to Take Care of Pandemic Pets

According to the Guardian, owners of pets bought or adopted during the lockdown are struggling to deal with taking care of or dealing with their new family members. Petplan, a pet insurance company, conducted a survey amongst 2,000 pet wonders that showed 46 percent of pet owners between the ages of 18 and 34, and 32 percent between the ages of 35 to 54, regret getting a pet during the lockdown. Out of all the pets, rabbits were the ones that people regretted getting the most.
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Post-pandemic pet regret? VCAS offers counseling, assistance

Working from home and needing companionship, many people adopted animals during the lockdown, but as folks return to their pre-pandemic lifestyle, some are returning those pets. Shelters across California became filled with surrendered animals in the past several months, with some locations reporting twice as many surrenders since restrictions have...
PetsCulpeper Star Exponent

ASK THE VETS: For good-quality pet food, check two things

Last week’s column discussing the dangers of feeding raw diets to pets led to many other questions on pet nutrition. This week begins a three-week series on veterinary nutrition. You may submit additional questions for future columns through ClevengersCorner.com. I get lost in the pet food isle at the grocery...
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Celebrity dog trainer shares tips to help with post pandemic pet anxiety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you've got pets and are planning on returning back to the office, your furry friends may be feeling anxious. Celebrity Dog Trainer, Former Host of Animal Planet’s “Good Dog U" Joel Silverman discusses best ways pet parents can ease their pets anxiety with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Ventura County, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Are families returning pandemic pets to the shelters?

Working from home and needing companionship, many people adopted animals during lockdown, but now as they return to their pre-pandemic lifestyle, some are returning their pets. Shelters across California filled with surrendered animals the past several months, with some locations reporting twice as many surrenders since restrictions have loosened, according...

