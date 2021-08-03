Cancel
Infobird Announces Successful Client Launch with a Global Leading Retail Brand

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. New contract marks another milestone of expanding into the fast-growing retail market. BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced it has signed a service contract with a subsidiary of a globally well-recognized Fortune 500 retail and consumer product company. The company is a renowned leader in retail and consumer products, with operations in more than 80 countries around the world. Through this contract, the client will leverage Infobird's intelligent quality inspection to comprehensively upgrade its customer service system in China and bring users the ultimate consumer experience by creating professional, caring and convenient integrated customer services. This cooperation is another major breakthrough in Infobird's market development strategy in the retail and consumer product industry, demonstrating that Infobird is successfully expanding into the market of retail and consumer product companies.

