Presidio Property Trust Announces Q2 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.49). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.