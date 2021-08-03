Presidio Property Trust Announces Q2 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / (NASDAQ: SQFT)(NASDAQ: SQFTP) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced today announced it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
