One of my favorite things to do to get ready for each season is to open up my Phil Steele magazine, turn to the Big Ten page and try to memorize everyone that he picked to his preseason All-Big Ten team. It’s an extensive list of guys, as he does 4 teams of 12 guys on offense and defense. Pro Football Focus does the same. It’s a lot of players, so really, anyone who is anyone is on that list.