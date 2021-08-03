Cancel
XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Announces New Pilot Program in Collaboration with EL AL Israel Airlines for Pre-Flight COVID-19 Variant Testing Through XpresCheck Testing Facilities

 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company, today announced a collaboration between XpresCheck and EL AL Israel Airlines, the national airline of Israel. The new pilot program, launching on August 5, requires negative COVID-19 PCR tests from passengers departing JFK International Airport and arriving at Ben-Gurion International Airport in Israel.

