Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Ideal Power (IPWR) Signs B-TRAN Test and Evaluation Agreement with Top 10 Global Provider of Power Conversion Solutions to the Solar Industry

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRANâ„¢ bi-directional power switches, today announced that it has signed an agreement for the testing and evaluation of B-TRANâ„¢ devices by a leading global provider of power conversion solutions to the solar industry. This provider has historically served the solar space and is currently expanding its portfolio to include a broad array of power conversion application solutions serving multiple sectors. B-TRANâ„¢ will be evaluated for its compelling advantages in bi-directional circuits for various applications, with an initial focus on uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems for data centers and the potential to expand testing and evaluation to include renewable energy, electric vehicle (EV) and other applications served by this provider.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Ipwr#Energy Storage#Power Generation#Cloud Computing#Streetinsider Premium#Ideal Power Inc#Ipwr#Ups#Cagr#Evs#Ideal Power#Oem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
Electronicsuasweekly.com

POC mission performed for ENEL Group to evaluate Drone usage for transportation of equipment

A POC mission was performed by FlyingBasket as part of a study that is being held by the Enel Group through its Global Infrastructure and Networks business line, leading international operator of electricity distribution grids worldwide”.. The purpose of the research is to evaluate sustainable alternatives that can be instituted at the process level of their energy installation projects. The POC was performed with FB3, a remotely piloted high performance electric multi-copter in the mountain regions of the province of Bolzano, where flights with metal poles and other tools & equipment, weighing between the range of 80-100kgs were transported along 1.5km distance with an elevation of 400m from the take-off point.
Aerospace & DefenseTrendHunter.com

Industrial Aerospace Power Tools

The conceptual DTS 01 Drilling Targeting System has been designed by Mehmet Mehmetalioglu as an aerospace power tool that would provide advanced support when it comes to drilling and location targeting. The unit would function by guiding the user along to expand the ability for workers to perform tasks that...
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Solar Home Systems Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Complete Solar, American Solar Wholesale, Advanced Green Technologies

The latest published document on Global Solar Home Systems market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Solar Home Systems investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Solar Home Systems M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are NIWA Solar, M-KOPA SOLAR Kenya Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, First Solar, Renewit Solar Ltd., Hanwha Q-Cells, American Solar Wholesale, Advanced Green Technologies, GRID Alternatives, CSUN, Complete Solar, Bland Solar & Air, Kyocera, Grape Solar, Horizon Solar Power, JA Solar, Dividend Solar, Direct Energy Solar, Greenlight Planet Inc. & Affordable Solar etc.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Provide 1 MW Biogas Power System for Wastewater Treatment Facility in Central America

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Renewable Fuel Projects Made up 13% of Total Revenues in Fiscal 2021. VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ: CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Hybrid wind-solar-storage powering mine in Madagascar under 20-year PPA

Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto has agreed to buy solar power from a hybrid wind-solar plant for its QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM) ilmenite mine in Fort Dauphin, in southern Madagascar, under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA). QMM is a joint venture between Rio Tinto, which owns 80% of the company, and the government of Madagascar, which controls the remaining share.
Life Style Extra

Itm Power Regulatory News (ITM)

("ITM Power" or "the Company") In line with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, ITM Power (AIM: ITM), the energy storage and clean fuel group, announces that as at today's date, the Company's total issued share capital is 550,658,155 ordinary shares of 5p each ("Ordinary Shares"). There has been no change since the last disclosure.
arxiv.org

Interruption flows for reliability evaluation of power distribution networks

Energy networks should strive for reliability. How can it be assessed, measured, and improved? What are the best trade-offs between investments and their worth? The flow-based framework for the reliability assessment of energy networks proposed in this paper addresses these questions with a focus on power distribution networks. The framework introduces the concept of iflows, or interruption flows, which translate the analytical reliability evaluation into solving a series of node balance equations computable in linear time. The iflows permeate the network, providing relevant information to support linear formulations of reliability optimization problems. Numerical examples showcase the evaluation process obtained through iflows in illustrative distribution networks with distributed generation. A visual representation of the reliability state provides insights into the most critical regions of the network. A case study of the optimal allocation of switches in power distribution systems is described. Computational experiments were conducted using a benchmark of distribution networks, having up to 881 nodes. The results confirm the effectiveness of the approach in terms of providing high-quality information and optimal trade-offs to aid reliability decisions for energy networks.
buffalonynews.net

Arizona Solar Roofer, Jason Kill of Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc., Reports Top 5 Advantages of Solar Power

Jason Kill a.k.a. @IamTheSolarGod explains the many reasons why solar roofing is something that every property owner should consider. MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Solar energy solutions are a growing topic of interest as the industry continues to gain more traction. Roofing expert Jason Kill has been a vocal proponent of solar roofing solutions as more of these offerings become available. As a growing number of people embrace solar roofing, it is has become clear that there are more benefits than previously expected. Jason Kill uses his expertise to explain why solar roofing is such a great investment for property owners.
Ponca City News

Lopez-Dorada Foods Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 25 Percent

Body OKLAHOMA CITY (July 27, 2021) – Lopez-Dorada Foods has entered into a long-term virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for solar power to offset its greenhouse gas emissions. This agreement aligns with longtime Lopez-Dorada Foods supply partner McDonald’s Corporation’s emissions reduction goal. As a leading supplier of protein products to McDonald’s, Lopez-Dorada’s affiliate, Dorada Foods, plans to reduce its green house gas (GHG) emissions 25 percent by 2030, the equivalent of eliminating emissions from 2,400 vehicles annually.
dallassun.com

OPTEC International Announces Joint Venture With Solteir Mining to Provide Solar Powered Generator Solutions for Bitcoin Mining

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI):. Following the recent mining disruption in Miami, Bitcoin Mining Firm, Solteir and its Co-founders Jesse Fastenberg and Andrew Insignares have officially announced their renewable energy mining partnership with OPTEC International. The pilot program will use OPTEC's Solar Paneled Generators to mine Bitcoin at Solteir's current mining facility in Bradford County, Pennsylvania and is expected to start by early Fall, 2021. Following the inaugural program, the two companies expect to move solar mining operations to Carlsbad into one of OPTEC's secured warehouse and distribution facilities, where they plan to scale the operations exponentially. OPTEC will be the sole provider of solar powered products to Solteir.
The Mountaineer

Triple-Win Climate Solutions: Community solar cuts power bills

”Nature never did betray the heart that loved her.” — William Wordsworth, 1798. Two community solar programs are the first in North Carolina to reduce power bills significantly for households, businesses and government. Subscribers to community solar have no equipment to install because the solar farm is connected to a...
Twice

Petra Industries Adds BESTEK Power Management Solutions To Lineup

Petra Industries, the consumer technology authority and wholesale electronics distributor, is pleased to announce the addition of the popular tech brand, BESTEK. Founded in 2007, BESTEK has grown into an international ecommerce phenomenon with offices and warehouses in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. In 2014, the company ranked first in Amazon’s power inverter category. At Amazon’s Global Store Seller Summits, BESTEK won the Best Seller award in 2015 and the Customer First award in 2016.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts FREYR Battery SA (FREY) at Buy

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiates coverage on FREYR Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) with a Buy rating and a price target of $20.00. The analyst comments "Freyr(FREY) is a pre-production battery cell manufacturer that is looking to produce green battery cells (generated from renewable power) for the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets. Itsfirst battery cell manufacturing facility is set to start commercial production in 2023 in Norway and will be powered solely with hydroelectric power. FREY is positioning itself to be the cleanest battery cell manufacturer in the world. And with battery cell supply issues already rearing their ugly heads across the global EV supply chain despite EV market penetration still being in its infancy (~3% of global auto sales) and energy storage systems (ESS) set for multi- decade growth as ESSs are used to complement the build-out of wind and solar across the developed world for now (emerging markets later), we believe FREY's European location (~70% of the world's battery cell manufacturing capacity in China) makes it an attractive cell supplier for European auto OEMs and ESSs across Europe. We initiate with a Buy rating and a $20 PT."
StocksStreetInsider.com

American Electric Power (AEP) Declares $0.74 Quarterly Dividend; 3.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, or $2.96 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

IQST – iQSTEL Commences 2500 IoT Unit Installation For Fortune 500 Chemical Company

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced initiating installation of 2500 units of iQSTEL’s proprietary IoTSmartTank devices scheduled this month. The client is a Fortune 500 Chemical Company. The 2500-unit installation and recuring maintenance and monitoring will bring iQSTEL’s Technology Division to breakeven profitability. The IoTSmartTank engagement with the Fortune 500 Chemical Company currently entails just one of the clients’ facilities giving the engagement substantial potential to grow. The engagement has been developing and expanding now for some time and is anticipated to continue growing as it has from a field earlier test this year:
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Trina Solar 210 Vertex modules provides backbone for 60MWp solar farm in Singapore, one of world’s largest inland floating solar PV system

Owned by Sembcorp Floating Solar Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, the Farm is a global showcase of excellent operational performance, innovation and reliability in floating solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. Construction of the project began in August last year. The Farm is expected to be in commercial operation for...
pv-magazine.com

Zinc-iron redox flow battery with zero dendrite growth

Redox flow batteries present an attractive alternative to lithium-ion in the stationary storage segment, thanks to potentially longer lifetimes and capability for daily 100% discharge without loss of performance. Many commercial projects featuring different types of flow batteries are already underway for both large-scale and residential energy storage. However, questions...
Industrypower-technology.com

Power industry deals total $10.4bn globally in June 2021

Total power industry deals worth $10.4bn were announced globally for June 2021, with Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, APG Groep, Axa Real Estate Investment Managers, Keva and PGGM’s $3.46bn private equity deal for 50% Stake in Stockholm Exergi being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database. The value marked an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy