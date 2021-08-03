Ideal Power (IPWR) Signs B-TRAN Test and Evaluation Agreement with Top 10 Global Provider of Power Conversion Solutions to the Solar Industry
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRANâ„¢ bi-directional power switches, today announced that it has signed an agreement for the testing and evaluation of B-TRANâ„¢ devices by a leading global provider of power conversion solutions to the solar industry. This provider has historically served the solar space and is currently expanding its portfolio to include a broad array of power conversion application solutions serving multiple sectors. B-TRANâ„¢ will be evaluated for its compelling advantages in bi-directional circuits for various applications, with an initial focus on uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems for data centers and the potential to expand testing and evaluation to include renewable energy, electric vehicle (EV) and other applications served by this provider.www.streetinsider.com
