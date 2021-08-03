Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Uplisting Strategy, Appointment of Michael T. Studer CPA P.C. as Independent Auditor

Velodyne Lidar, Inc., the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Michael Dee as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Dee has been a member of the Board since Velodyne’s debut as a public company. His appointment follows the decision of Dr. Joseph B. Culkin to step down as Chairman of the Board due to health reasons. Dr. Culkin will remain an active director of the Board. The Company also announced that Kristin Slanina has been appointed to the Board. Ms. Slanina has been an advisor to the Board and is the Managing Director of Charge Across America. She brings with her more than 30 years of experience as an automotive engineer, mobility consultant and senior executive to Velodyne. In conjunction with Ms. Slanina’s appointment, Deborah Hersman has stepped down from the Board. These changes are all effective immediately.