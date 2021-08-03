Cancel
Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Uplisting Strategy, Appointment of Michael T. Studer CPA P.C. as Independent Auditor

 4 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TQLB) ("Torque" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced the initiation of its OTCQB uplisting strategy concurrent with the appointment of Michael T. Studer CPA P.C. as the Company's independent auditor. The change of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors.

